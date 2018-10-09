MeToo ripples: AIB and Rajat Kapoor’s films dropped from MAMI 2018

All India Bakchod is all set with its first feature film titled Chintu Ka Birthday. The movie was supposed to be premiered at Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival. Even Rajat Kapoor’s movie Kadakh was scheduled to have a screening at the festival. However, the wake of the recent #MeToo movement, MAMI has decided to drop both the films from the festival.

On the official Twitter handle of JIO MAMI, it was announced that both the movies, Chintu Ka Birthday and Kadakh have been dropped from the festival. For the uninitiated, Utsav Chakraborty, who was a part of AIB, has been accused for sexual harassment. Tanmay Bhat, the co-founder of AIB, claimed that he knew about Utsav harassing girls yet he did not take a stand. It was on Monday, when AIB posted a statement where they cleared that Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba are temporarily not associated with AIB. Well, even Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct. The actor-filmmaker took to Twitter to apologise for it.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was sexually harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss by Nana Patekar. She has filed a complaint against the actor. Meanwhile, the veteran actor has been keeping mum about the whole scenario. Recently, at a press conference held at his place, Patekar stated that his lawyer has asked him to not speak about it and the truth is what it was 10 years ago.