MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of horrific sexual assault by former assistant director

There’s more trouble brewing for Sajid Nadiadwala and his production house. After the controversy surrounding Super 30 director Vikas Bahl, another of his films is now in trouble. Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan has been called out for sexual harassment by his former assistant director Saloni Chopra in her blog in the Medium and has opened up about the endless mental torture she faced at the hands of the comic turned filmmaker. Here are the excerpts:

The beginning

When I first started working for Sajid, he said I was a ‘director’s assistant’ and not an ‘assistant director’ which apparently meant that I’d have to do his work directly. I was okay with that. Slowly, he started calling at really odd hours. If I didn’t pick up I was told it didn’t matter to him if I was shitting or showering or having sex, when he called — I had to answer. I was petrified.

Abuse (mental and physical)

He’d talk about his dick and how big it apparently is and his sexual needs. He would ask me to touch his dick and get irritated with me when I said I didn’t want to. This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn’t have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she’d become an actress? Then he asked me to leave the room and let them talk, and I did. It made me sick, but I clearly hadn’t had enough to quit.

Apparently “that’s just how it works”

One night, it got really ugly. I was so tired of the calls and the constant harassment, I asked him what he wanted from me. I told him that if this was just about sex then fine, I’d come over right now and fuck him but provided he backed off afterwards and stopped calling me every day. I was so tired of his behaviour that even my fear of him wasn’t enough to shut me up.

He started yelling at me and claimed that I was so naive and stupid if I thought this was just about sex. This wasn’t about sex, it was about me being his little bitch and doing everything he told me to do. He’d name directors that keep actresses at their homes for months and that's just how this works. He then said ‘you think I want to fuck you? I have such a hot girlfriend, why would I fuck a girl like you that's not even sexy?’

Standing up for herself

He tried to grab my hand and put it on his dick to show me that I didn’t give him a boner. I shrugged it off and asked him to stop. He frantically started walking around the room telling me I was never going to have a future in this industry and no man would ever find me sexy and he should have a boner but he doesn’t, he doesn’t have a boner looking at me. And then, he pulled his pants down and showed me his dick as he kept yelling ‘see? You don’t even make me hard!’

That’s when I threw his laptop and I walked out of the room. I was petrified and disgusted and I couldn’t believe what had just happened to me. I couldn’t work for this man anymore.

Saloni didn’t go back to work for Khan again but her life didn’t quite change for the better as far as men go. She further writes about her relationship with actor Zain Durrani in June earlier this year.

Assault

The man that everybody thought was the worlds most amazing boyfriend, was a completely different person when we were alone. I don’t even remember the first time he ever hit me. Sometimes I think it happened at a Halloween party in Bandra, when the management tried to kick him out. But then I think, it was in my bedroom one night? The memories of how it started are blur and painful to extents I cannot explain in words.

What is sad is that some of the big news establishments that Chopra tried to reach wanted a bigger name to narrate her story. “I have known about her plight for a while now and wanted it to get out for the world to know,” says filmmaker and friend Onir. “However, with the current atmosphere she decided to own her story and it’s reaching out to every one.”

In.com also reached out to both Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we have a reply from either of the two individuals. Only recently Aamir Khan decided to walk out of Mogul considering its director Subhash Kapoor is fighting a sexual harassment case by actress Geetika Tyagi. It’s now to be seen whether Akshay Kumar will also disassociate himself from Housefull 4.