MeToo: Sajid Khan admits to bad behaviour in an old interview

As the #MeToo movement shows no signs of slowing down, an old interview of Sajid Khan is going viral where he owns up to treating women in a harsh manner. Sajid Khan has been accused of misconduct by numerous women, journalists and actors alike. This led to him stepping down as the director of Housefull 4. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodHungama, this is what Sajid had to say about how he treated women in his 20's.

“I have been in and out of so many relationships. I was a dog in my 20s. I was a very kameena admi. I have broken a lot of hearts, I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, I’ve deceived, as most of the guys do. I was on television I was getting successful, I was treating women very badly.”

So there you have it! The 'dog' himself has admitted to treating women like trash. Of course, this is an old interview, much before the time of #MeToo, but it definitely accounts for something.