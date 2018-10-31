image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Sajid Khan responds to IFTDA's notice, says his career is 'irreparably harmed'

Bollywood

#MeToo: Sajid Khan responds to IFTDA's notice, says his career is 'irreparably harmed'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 31 2018, 7.20 pm
back
BollywoodControversiesEntertainmentFarhad SamjiHousefull 4IFTDAKarishma UpadhyayMeToonewsRachel WhiteSajid KhanSaloni Chopra
nextPriyanka Chopra: Newspaper throws caution to the wind, points directly at PeeCee in this tailpiece
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Housefull 4 hit again, junior artist allegedly molested on set

#MeToo: Milind Soman points to the fashion industry, urges models to speak out

Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, this time by Priyanka Bose