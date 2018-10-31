MeToo: Sajid Khan responds to IFTDA's notice, says his career is 'irreparably harmed'

The on-going #MeToo movement has taken the film industry by storm with several women coming out in the open with shocking revelations. Among prominent names that emerged from the movement is that of ace filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by not just one, but three women - actor Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and assistant director Saloni Chopra. Sajid denied all allegations levelled against him earlier. Now, once again, in a response to the notice sent to him by IFTDA, the filmmaker refused to accept any sexual harassment allegation made against him by any woman.

Sajid, in his statement, said that the accusations have hugely grieved his mother and sister and also caused ‘irreparable harm’ to his career.

“I apologise to IFTDA if any embarrassment has been caused to the association by the alleged accusation against me. These allegations have not only caused irreparable harm to my career, but more importantly, grieved my mother and sister immensely. At the outset, I deny the complaints levelled against me as stated in your notice. I humbly request you to not to form any one-sided judgement. I am always happy to extend any cooperation to my association,” his statement read.

After receiving his response on the matter, IFTDA scheduled a meeting with him and internal complaints council on November 1.

The IFTDA statement read, "We have scheduled a meeting of IFTDA ICC on Thursday, November 1 at IFTDA office to hear you for the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act enquiry, which is based on the principle of natural justice and the alleged harasser is provided an opportunity before any disciplinary action is taken. Therefore, attend the meeting as scheduled."

Sajid Khan had himself stepped away from directing Housefull 4 after allegations against him were mounting. He has been replaced by director Farhad Samji.