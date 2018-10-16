MeToo: Saqib Saleem's horrific story proves it's not gender specific!

#MeToo movement has become a rage in India all thanks to Tanushree Dutta. The actress spoke about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss and since then a lot of women have shared their #MeToo story. A lot of big names like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, etc. have been accused of sexual harassment by women. But well, #MeToo movement is not gender specific. Actor Saqib Saleem has spoken about his experience of bracing sexual misconduct.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that when he was 21, a man tried to put his hands inside his pants. Without mentioning anyone’s name, he said, “Yes, I don’t want to take names, but when I started out as an actor. I was only 21 years old, there was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants.” Further talking about how he reacted to it, the actor said, “I smashed the person.”

But Saqib clears that his reaction was not because of the person’s sexuality. “I have gay friends, and they’re the most wonderful friends I’ve ever made. I don’t blame the person’s sexuality in this matter; it is the person’s mentality. When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f******g business, and I left. I was 21, and of course, it scared me, but I moved on. I’m sure that everyone’s different and an incident such as this must affect different people differently,” he said.

Well, let’s hope that Saqib’s story gives many other men strength speak about the sexual harassment they have faced in the industry.