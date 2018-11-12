MeToo: Sham Kaushal, accused of misconduct, resumes work on Housefull 4

The wake of the #MeToo movement gave voice to countless survivors to share their stories of sexual harassment. The on-going controversy also saw many B-town biggies coming out and speaking in favour of the victims and strongly condemning such horrific incidents. Among many, Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal too was accused of sexual misconduct by an assistant director. However, it looks like Sham is being shown a certain leniency.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Sham has resumed work on the next schedule of Housefull 4 while the accuser has not been called for the film’s schedule.

In his defence, Sham had earlier posted a statement on his Twitter account writing that he wished to apologise if he had ‘unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish’.

The film’s former director Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual harassment by several women and was later asked to step down from his position.

The film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar issued a powerful statement regarding the allegations and post which, the film’s direction was taken over by Farhad Samji. It’s slated to hit the screens in October 2019.