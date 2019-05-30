MeToo: Sona Mohapatra calls Anu Malik a 'pervert' after two women accuse him of sexual harassment

Nikita Thakkar May 30 2019, 11.39 am May 30 2019, 11.39 am

The #MeToo wave in Bollywood unearthed a lot of dirty secrets of the film industry. Many celebrities were exposed and some of them were shocking. One such name is of singer-composer Anu Malik. The singer, who has sung iconic songs like Oonchi Hai Building, Tan Tana Tan and many more, was accused of sexual harassment by singers like Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit. Following this incident, he was removed from the position of a judge on a reality show called Indian Idol. Now, the latest report in Mid-day states that two other women have accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

The report has accounts of two unnamed females who shared the horrific experience they had with Anu Malik. One of the women recalled how he forced her to 'lick him' and the other shares about how Anu Malik tried to take advantage of her in a soundproof recording studio. "He sat next to me on the sofa. I realised I was trapped as his family was not at home. He then lifted my skirt and dropped his pants. I thought of pushing him and rushing out the door, but he was too strong for me. Luckily, the doorbell rang at that moment," recalled the victim. Sona Mohapatra came across these reports and took to Twitter to call Anu Malik a 'pervert'.

Here's Sona Mohapatra's tweet:

“Anu Malik unzipped his pants, sexually harassed me: Two more women reveal their @IndiaMeToo stories” This is the pervert @sonymusic & #IndianIdol want back around young girls & boys? 👉🏾 https://t.co/hCstVxwEtE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 29, 2019

We await Anu Malik's reaction on the same.

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra has also been making it to the headlines for her rant against Salman Khan. She commented on Priyanka Chopra walking out of Salman Khan's Bharat saying that she has 'better things to do in life, real men to hang out with'. Since then she has been receiving threats from Bhai fans screenshots of which she shared on Twitter.

Here's her tweet:

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

Stay tuned for more updates.