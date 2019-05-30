  3. Bollywood
#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra calls Anu Malik a 'pervert' after two women accuse him of sexual harassment

Bollywood

#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra calls Anu Malik a 'pervert' after two women accuse him of sexual harassment

Anu Malik had to give up on his position of a judge on Indian Idol post #MeToo accusations.

back
Anu MalikIndian IdolShweta PanditSona Mohapatra
nextAnil Kapoor dedicates 32 years of Mr India to the late Veeru Devgan

within