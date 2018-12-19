Bollywood #MeToo: Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam for backing Anu Malik Darshana Devi December 19 2018, 5.52 pm December 19 2018, 5.52 pm

Actor Tanushree Dutta triggered the #MeToo movement in Bollywood by bringing her alleged sexual harassment incident, involving Nana Patekar, to light. In the wake of the movement, singer Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit accused singer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. Following this, Sonu Nigam tore into the accusers and backed Malik saying that the latter was accused without any proof. This didn’t go well with Sona, who took to social media to lash out at Nigam.

"If you say, 'Anu Malik met me this morning', that's fine. You accused him without any proof; let's accept that too. Had he [Anu Malik] wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there's no proof, right? Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik's name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?” mentioned Nigam earlier, in the defence of the music director. Responding to this, Sona slammed the singer questioning his sympathy ‘for a millionaire losing work’. Check out her tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote that she feels ‘let down’ by Nigam choosing ‘the dark side to side up with’ and added that she hopes the singer realises the same soon. She also posted another tweet claiming that the singer expects the sexual harassment victims to carry spy cams and recording devices for evidence.

I always found Sonu Nigam to be brighter than most of his peers, intelligent, so talented, excellent at his craft & yes, kind too. Feel so let down hearing him talk like this & choose the dark side to side up with. I’m hoping he realises how sad this is. 🙏🏽🔴 https://t.co/aQxiD2VdUx — SONA (@sonamohapatra) December 19, 2018

1)Not 1 but possibly 💯+ women & MEN can attest to Anu Malik’s deplorable abusive behaviour. 2)I guess Mr. Sonu Nigam expects all these women/underage girls to - a)strap recording devices b)carry spy cams,other proof gathering devices cus they have much to benefit defaming him? https://t.co/2udQ71S70a — SONA (@sonamohapatra) December 19, 2018

Besides Sona and Shweta, two more women claimed to have faced sexual harassment at the hands of Malik.