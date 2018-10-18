MeToo: Swara Bhaskar and Raveena Tandon join CINTAA to ensure women safety

With a rapid rise of the #MeToo movement in India, many women have come forward to expose their offenders publicly. The list of the ones accused comprises of many famous personalities like Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Anu Malik, Chetan Bhagat, Luv Ranjan, etc.

Such constant disclosers are creating a big question and concern towards women’s safety in the film industry. After facing a lot of flak and pressure for the same, on Wednesday, the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) announced that it will set up a special commission to handle and address the sexual harassment cases happening at the workplace.

The commission will include celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane, Amol Gupte and Journalist Bharati Dubey as their pivotal members. Sushant Singh, General Secretary of CINTAA stated that the main purpose of this step is an attempt to eliminate the sexual harassment at the workplace and ensure women’s safety.

“We need to define punishment for what one has done. As a trade union, we can only expel such people from associations. But as an industry, we need to think. The committee should be so strong that if someone is held guilty, proven wrong or is a repeat offender, no one should employ them. We will be coordinating with producers because they are the employers. We need to create such an atmosphere,” he added.