MeToo: Tanushree Dutta blames cops for the slow progress in Nana Patekar case

Nikita Thakkar May 15 2019, 1.23 pm May 15 2019, 1.23 pm

Tanushree Dutta was the brave one to flag off the MeToo wave in India. After years of being away from the limelight, she came forward and accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their film Horn Ok Pleassss. Nana Patekar rubbished all the claims even as Tanushree mounted several allegations against him. She even filed a case and recorded her statement with the cops in November 2018. It has been six months since the filing and there has been no progress on this case yet. As per a report in Mid-day, cops are finding it difficult to find a witness whose story matches that of Tanushree. Apparently, 12 to 15 eyewitnesses have recorded their statements and none have been able to recall the incident as it took place ten years ago.

Tanushree shared her thoughts on the progress of the case and has been quoted as saying, "Who are these 15 witnesses? Are they from my side or Nana's side? They are Nana's friends, then why will they corroborate my story. I don't need witnesses to prove that I was harassed. The truth is sometimes difficult to prove in a court of law when it comes to harassment. The cops have been so slow with the probe. Most of the people from whom they are taking statements are the ones who watched me getting harassed and did nothing to support me. So why will they now speak in my support. The mentality of people is such that they will lie to protect such criminals and prove the woman wrong."

She further mentioned that people who are in support of her and want to record a statement are being threatened by Nana Patekar. As per reports, statement of actress Daisy Shah and choreographer Ganesh Acharya have also been recorded in this case as they were present on the sets of this film.

