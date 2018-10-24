MeToo: Tanushree Dutta feels some of the big stars are complicit

It was Tanushree Dutta who started the #MeToo movement in India by speaking about the sexual harassment she faced on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago. The actress without any inhibitions spoke about Nana Patekar misbehaving with her. After Tanushree’s courageous act, a lot of women got strength to speak up about sexual misconduct they face at workplace. While stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, etc. have taken a stand against the offenders, there are a lot of other big stars who have chosen to keep mum.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta attended Aaj Tak Mumbai Manthan 2018 and stated that there are many big stars in Bollywood who are uncomfortable with this movement. Dutta said, “They are considering it a controversy, not a revival. You wait for it to pass over - when you consider it a controversy. I was on national TV 10 years ago for three days - I had a lot to lose back then. I was moving to better and bigger projects back then. I had so much to lose. But I was put in a situation because I was subjected to it. I had to defend myself. I wanted to speak to protect myself from the damages. But the whole thing blew over.”

“They [big stars] are uncomfortable; some of them are complicit. A lot of people don’t have my phone number [to ring me up]. Some people have come forward on social media to provide support; some have taken a stand by not working with the perpetrators. I am not on social media so I escape reading that kind of stuff [the backlash]. But I am also aware of the encouragement I am receiving,” the actress added.

