MeToo: Tanushree Dutta takes a break as battle takes its toll

When Tanushree Dutta was retelling her decade-old allegations against Nana Patekar, she didn't know she was opening a can of worms. It gradually shaped up into a movement that shook the entertainment industry and beyond. Albeit, Tanushree herself was subjected to numerous uncalled judgments, questions and personal attacks; not to forget, Rakhi Sawant's bizarre claims of being raped by Tanushree. Looks like all this has taken a massive toll on her. She's now off to rejuvenate herself.

“She has bitten off more than she can chew. Constant media interactions and attacks by the likes of Rakhi Sawant have depleted her energy. She has taken off to a health spa near Pune hoping to catch her breath. She is totally off the internet and her phone. She wants to spend her time deciding her future course of action," a source told The Asian Age.

Tanushree can be credited as the master force behind so many women gathering the courage and speaking up about their own stories of abuse that they kept discrete all these years. The ruthless trolls and mockery must have been heavy on her but she continues to take legal rescue and stay focused on earning justice.

May you come back happier and stronger!