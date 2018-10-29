MeToo: The Sky Is Pink maker Shonali Bose warns against male bashing

The wake of the #MeToo movement, several incidents have come to light about horrendous sexual harassment encounters. Lauding all those women for mustering the courage to share their stories, filmmaker Shonali Bose said that the #MeToo movement shouldn’t be reduced to male bashing. Bose spoke about the same during the #MeToo panel discussion at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival. Here’s what she had to say.

"This movement should at no point become male bashing. It is not about men and women, it is about the patriarchy embedded in our society. I was in a prominent college in Delhi, I was sexually harassed in the auditorium and went up to the stage and said we were shutting down the festival as many faced it.”

The 53-year-old director further added, "The principal said I was going to be expelled from the college. It is about the ideology, like women being shamed as to how you project yourself, what you wear... It is not coming from men alone but women as well."

She went on to share that the incident only made her realise how women are judged for what they wear and how they appear. The Sky Is Pink maker believes that cinema is the best way where one can break boundaries and smash stereotypes.