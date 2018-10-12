MeToo: TSeries head honcho Bhushan Kumar accused of seeking sexual favours

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood is gaining momentum and the campaign seems unstoppable. After high-profile names of directors like Sajid Khan and Subhah Ghai, looks like the managing director of T-series, Bhushan Kumar has found himself in the puddle. He has been accused of mixing work with pleasure.

In a tweet shared by an anonymous profile on Twitter, a lady recalls the incident involving Bhushan. As per the post, the incident took place three years back when Bhushan wanted to sign a three-film deal with this anonymous girl, but with a condition. As stated in the tweet, Bhushan Kumar wanted the girl to meet him at his Versova bungalow and also said that he was seeking a relationship which involves work and pleasure.

Well, as numerous women are finally coming out of the closet and sharing their horrifying stories, the true colour of Bollywood is getting exposed.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.