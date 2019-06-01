Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 12.16 pm June 01 2019, 12.16 pm

In the wake of #MeToo in India, Queen director Vikas Bahl was one of the several popular personalities who were named and shamed in the movement. The filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films. The incident led to the dissolution of the production company, which was a joint venture of Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Reports had also suggested that Bahl would not be given any directorial credits for the upcoming Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. What we hear now is that the filmmaker has been cleared of all charges and has also been given a clean chit in an internal inquiry.

Furthermore, it turns out that Bahl has been reinstated as the director of Super 30 and his name will appear in the credits of the film’s trailer. Confirming the news, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar said in a statement, “Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30.”

We also got in touch with producer Ramesh Taurani regarding the issue. Commenting on the news, he told in.com exclusively, "When allegations are slapped against people a thorough investigation should be done before taking major actions. I think the filmmakers (of Super 30) should have waited to see if the person is guilty or not before taking a drastic step."

Reports also suggest that the internal complaints committee had called up the complainant several times but she failed to show up in the meetings. The committee had also interviewed all the people associated with the complainant and recorded all documentation between the two.