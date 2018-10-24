MeToo: Vikas Bahl cried and promised to go to rehab, claims advocate

A plethora of alleged sexual assaults have been revealed through the last month, as the #MeToo movement acquires a monumental shape. While not every dispute is being taken the legal way, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are taking accusations against former Phantom partner Vikas Bahl quite seriously. Both parties, as well as the victim, were recently present for a court hearing. It was then that Kashyap and Motwane's advocate Venkatesh Dhond revealed how Bahl was confronted by both of them, soon after the allegations broke.

My statement in light of the recent HuffPost article and breaking up of Phantom . There are two pages.. pic.twitter.com/WCAsaj6uFR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 7, 2018

"He broke down and confirmed the incident, promising to go in for rehabilitation. This man has a drinking problem and he had promised to go to rehab as he cannot control his actions when he is drunk," he said.

The victim, who is a former employee of Phantom Films, did not move to the police and didn't continue pursuing her allegations either as she and her partner did not want her identity to be revealed. While accusations against Bahl met with condemnation all across social media, people didn't leave Kashyap and Motwane either. They were called out for knowing about the incident yet not taking actions.

Dhond emphasises that the media should not divert from the actual incident and find sub-plots to it.

"The central issue is what happened on that night and not the other issues that the media wrote about. Going to the police is a joke, our police are not sensitive to even complaints of rape. They would have questioned her character. Thus, no one is surprised that the victim does not want to register a complaint. This is a case with larger public repercussion," he added.

Dhond also mentioned names of Kangana Ranaut and Nayani Dixit, both of whom were associated with Bahl's film Queen and also accused him of inappropriate behaviour.