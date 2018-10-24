image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
English
#MeToo: Vikas Bahl cried and promised to go to rehab, claims advocate

Bollywood

#MeToo: Vikas Bahl cried and promised to go to rehab, claims advocate

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 24 2018, 7.35 pm
back
Anurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooPhantom FilmsSexual HarassmentVikas BahlVikramaditya Motwane
nextPihu trailer: Eeriness is the winner!
ALSO READ

The Sacred Games will go on, Netflix sticks to script

Anushka Sharma joins the bandwagon, ventures into the digital space

#MeToo chases Vikas Bahl: Bombay HC to hear testimony of Phantom Films' employee