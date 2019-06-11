Onkar Kulkarni June 11 2019, 10.20 pm June 11 2019, 10.20 pm

Queen director Vikas Bahl battled sexual harassment allegations against him in the wake of the #MeToo campaign. As a result, he lost his credit as a director from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. However, the internal committee set up by his production house Phantom gave him a clean chit citing the victim's repeated absence from the meetings. With this development, the makers of Super 30 brought him back on board as a director for the film.

While the producers have been receiving flak for this step, we spoke with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom the film is based. Sharing his opinion, he says, "I feel since Vikas has received a clean chit, nobody should point fingers at him." Speaking in his defence, he further adds, "He is a nice person, extremely hardworking. Aur waise bhi, har kisiko yaha hisaab kitaab chukake jaana padta hai. I hope he gets to work on good films ahead."

Anand says that initially, the film was to be produced by UTV Motion Pictures and directed by Anurag Basu. However, after they disappeared it was Phantom who took over. "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how will he suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."