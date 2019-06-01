Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 12.09 pm June 01 2019, 12.09 pm

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now dissolved Phantom Films, has been given a clean chit by the internal inquiry committee of Reliance Entertainment. After the allegations broke, Bahl was removed as the director of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. After the clean chit, however, he gets back his credits and can now return to the film. It is reported that the complainant, despite 'repeated reminders' never turned up before the committee.

“Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment informed Mumbai Mirror.

Bahl, who won a National Award for this 2014 film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut, allegedly caused sexual harassment to the concerned woman during a work trip to Goa. Later, Kangana herself also spoke of Bahl's indecent behaviour. This also triggered Phantom partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane to react to this entire controversy.

“Those associated with the complainant and the respondent were interviewed by the committee,” the official said. “It also recorded documentation and correspondence between the two and based on this, it has unanimously concluded that Vikas Bahl stands exonerated of all charges leveled against him," An undisclosed official told Mirror.

After Bahl's name was dragged into the #metoo controversy, Hrithik Roshan wrote on Twitter that he wasn't okay working with anyone guilty of such a 'grave misconduct'. He also urged the Super 30 makers to take appropriate measures.

Twitter is quite clearly divided on this. Some think this is an outcome of women using #metoo for vested interests.

How #MeToo is abused by women to destroy reputations, careers, and lives of men. For every real perp, there's also a #VikasBehl 😡.@DeepikaBhardwajhttps://t.co/8kfPpayMHp — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) June 1, 2019

High time we see the end of the fraudulent 'Khunnas' cases of #MeToo. Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai cleared, Rajkumar Hirani case seems totally absurd, and Anu Malik is being called back by Sony. — Rajiv Vijayakar (@rajivvijayakar) June 1, 2019

Some, on the other hand, are outright disappointed with Bahl getting a clean chit.

#VikasBahl cleared of all harassment charges, #AlokNath is cracking metoo jokes in films and #AnuMalik is back in #IndianIdol I want all the hours I spent on making sure #MeToo victims got their due back! It's all a sham and patriarchy in this industry will never end! — Aastha Khandpur (@AasthaBKhandpur) June 1, 2019