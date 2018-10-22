MeToo: Vikas Bahl pleads innocence in his reply to IFTDA’s notice

Vikas Bahl was accused by a former employee of Phantom Films in 2015 that the filmmaker has sexually harassed her. The allegations once again came into the limelight recently thanks to #MeToo movement. It also led Phantom Films being dissolved. Indian Film & Television Directors' Association sent a show cause notice to Vikas and now, the director has replied to it.

According to PTI, the director in his reply has stated that the allegations charged against him are false. Vikas said in his reply, "I deny all the alleged sexual harassment charges levelled against me and as stated in your said notice. These alleged charges are not only false, erroneous, malicious, motivated but have no factual basis. Further, you may also note that till date neither has any criminal complaint been filed against me in respect of the alleged sexual harassment charges nor have I been called upon by any investigation agency for investigation with respect to the same.”

"The allegations levelled against me merely anonymous and hearsay. Thus, I am presumed to be innocent till proven guilty," the Queen director added.

Reportedly, Vikas has also filed a lawsuit against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for Rs 10 crore for making made "defamatory, slanderous and baseless allegations" against him because of which his reputation has been damaged.

In his response to IFTDA, Vikas has also mentioned Anurag and Vikramaditya. He has stated, “My partners Mr Anurag Kashyap and Mr Vikramaditya Motwane have published defamatory tweets/articles/statements against me with an intent to settle personal scores, exact vendetta, and due to professional jealously and with the sole intent to defame me, malign my image and destroy my career and hence I request your good office not to rely upon any statement so made by them."

We wonder what will be the next step of IFTDA.