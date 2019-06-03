Onkar Kulkarni June 03 2019, 11.43 pm June 03 2019, 11.43 pm

In a shocking development that took the internet by storm, Vikas Bahl has been exonerated from the sexual harassment case levelled upon him by an ex-employee of his production house - Phantom Films. During the #MeToo movement that was started by Tanushree Dutta in India, the ex-employee claimed about the sexual harassment incident she faced from Vikas. As a result, his name as a director of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was dropped. However, with him being set free of the allegations, the makers of the film announced that they are retaining his credit as the director. At the time, his partners had spoken against Vikas and with the new development, Vikas has filed a defamation case. The development happened after the victim failed to turn up for internal committee meetings even after repeated requests. While Vikas has been set free from the sexual harasser tag, here’s what’s happening with the others who got trapped in the web.

All India Bakchod

AIB came in the limelight during the #MeToo movement when freelancer Utsav Chakraborty and Gursimran Khamba were accused of sexually indecent behaviour. While the former apparently was sending lewd messages and photos to women, the latter assaulted an unknown woman. As a result of the controversies, the group announced that they let go of the entire team. Their Youtube channel is now inactive, indefinitely. Tanmay Bhat was asked to step down from the position of CEO, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya too would be pursuing independent careers.

Mukesh Chhabra

Bollywood’s most popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra was accused by girls for mistreating them sexually during auditions. As a result, Fox Star Studios asked Mukesh to step down from his debut directorial Kizie aur Manny, Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Later the Internal Complaints Committee of Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company gave him a clean chit and Mukesh was back on as the director of the Sushant Singh starrer which is now titled Dil Bechara.

Alok Nath versus Vinta Nanda

At the peak of the #MeToo movement, Vinta Nanda posted on social media about the ordeal with Alok Nath. Later on, she also filed an FIR against him. Vinta in her report mentioned that Alok had raped her 19 years ago and the only reason she did not report it then is because she was told that nobody would believe her as he was a big actor. The development on the case is that the Mumbai sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Alok Nath. The court noted that Nanda remembers the entire incident but she did not remember the date and month of it. The court observed that Vinta Nanda did not lodge the report immediately after the alleged incident for her own benefit. The court has also observed that possibility cannot be ruled out that the applicant [Alok Nath] has been falsely accused in the crime.

Sajid Khan

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Himmatwala filmmaker was accused by several women for his indecent and abusive sexual behaviour. Following this, the director announced that he was stepping down from the position of a director of Housefull 4. As a result, Farhad Samji, who co-directed Housefull 3, replaced Sajid to helm the Akshay Kumar multi-starrer project. Following the accusations, Sajid was suspended from IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director's Association) for one year. The filmmaker reportedly opened up about his ill-actions in one of his interviews with the press.

Anu Malik