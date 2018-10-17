Metoo: Vinta Nanda pens an open letter to the PM

The #Metoo movement has officially arrived in India. Several prominent names from the media and entertainment industry are being accused of sexual harassment by women. Among the long list of those accused is senior actor Alok Nath, the nation’s very own sanskaari bauji. Fans will recall the times memes of his sanskaariness floated around on the internet, but sadly, that seems to be far from the truth. The man now finds himself in huge trouble after writer-producer Vinta Nanda came out in the open, alleging that he sexually harassed her.

Vinta was the producer of the iconic 90s show Tara in which Alok Nath played the lead role. Post her serious allegations, he filed a defamation suit against Vinta, demanding an apology from her. Now, Vinta has written an open letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking full justice to all the women who have been wronged.

Dear @narendramodi ji. We pray in #Navratri to #Durga who was worshipped by #Ram before defeating the evil #Ravana. As the custodian of truth at this point in time, help us get justice, which a legal system we inhabit does not provide us with tools to avail? — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) October 16, 2018

I request you to provide us with the space in which we will be heard. We never found courage to express ourselves until the #MeToo movement galvanised by honesty of a few, gave us confidence to speak & compelled our countrymen and women to listen to us. — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) October 16, 2018

We're victims but are being victimised and humiliated because the men being questioned have the support of the practices and traditions of male dominance for thousands of years. They say this is no country for women. Prove them otherwise by taking action Sir. — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) October 16, 2018

Your intervention in favour of us, women who have voices and those who have the support of all pillars of society except the system that governs us, will provide the confidence, which those of us who are underserved and remain marginalised, need desperately. — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) October 16, 2018

PM Modi’s reply is awaited.