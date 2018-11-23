image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda ready to forgive Alok Nath if he shows 'remorse'

Bollywood

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda ready to forgive Alok Nath if he shows 'remorse'

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 23 2018, 9.42 am
back
Alok NathBollywoodCINTAAdefamationEntertainmentExpelledMeToopolice complaintSexual AbuseTaraVinta Nanda
nextRivalry alert: Deepika's stylist likes a hate comment on a cosy picture of Nickyanka
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri proven to be false

#MeToo: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya denies Tanushree Dutta's allegations

Alok Nath in trouble, FIR against actor in the Vinta Nanda case