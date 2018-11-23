MeToo: Vinta Nanda ready to forgive Alok Nath if he shows 'remorse'

Writer-director Vinta Nanda who filed an FIR against actor Alok Nath for allegedly raping her almost two decades back, says she would forgive him provided he showed remorse and apologised for his misdeed as she sought 'correction' and not revenge.

"I was never in this for revenge. I want correction, not revenge. Show some remorse, show some sign of repentance. Let me know that no other woman would be violated by you the way I was. All I see right now is an attitude of defiance and shamelessness. If that's the way it is going to be, then I'll see my fight for justice to the end," she said, during a conversation with IANS.

Allegations against Nath left everyone shocked and people couldn't help but ponder over the irony that for the longest time, he has been playing sanskari father figures on the screen. The actor vehemently denied all charges brought by Vinta who was his director for the popular TV show Tara. Vinta was allegedly raped at her own residence by Nath and was later made to exit the show as well. After Vinta's #MeToo confession, Nath's wife moved to the Andheri Magistrate Court to file a complaint of defamation.

"He is brazening it out when he should have apologised. Instead, he got his wife to speak on his behalf. That is so sad. In our society women still feel like standing by their husbands -- no matter how wrong they are -- is their dharma. Men take advantage of this unconditional spousal support," Vinta added.

Whether we can let go of an offender after tracing remorse in him, is a question we are asking right now.