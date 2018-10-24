MeToo: Vivek Agnihotri confessed to his own crime, claims Tanushree Dutta's lawyer

Soon after she reopened up about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta also accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of asking her to strip on the sets of their film, Chocolate. For this, Tanushree was slapped with a legal notice by Agnihotri. But looks like her legal team has now found a way around it! They are about to file an FIR against Agnihotri and claim that he himself has confessed about his misdeeds.

"My client had not named Agnihotri during a press interview. But, Agnihotri has sent her a 10-page notice confessing that 'the director was none other than me'. He has confessed to his own crime. So, this week, we will submit a complaint against him at the Oshiwara police station and will request cops to register a molestation case against him," her legal advisor Nitin Satpute told Mid-day.

Chocolate was one of Tanushree's last films before she stepped out of the glamour industry and sought solace in spirituality.

Nana allegedly harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss while choreographer Ganesh Acharya remained a silent spectator. The actor, reportedly advised by his legal team, has decided to not give out his version of the story to mass media. Meanwhile, Tanushree, after a media trial, has filed a police complaint against Nana.