Mewar royalty quizzes CBFC over Padmavati’s clearance

Mahendra Singh, a senior member of the Mewar royal family claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' "misrepresents" well-regarded heroic characters and may cause "social unrest.” Singh also went on to question the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for endorsing the film. The Mewar royalty sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore where he alleged that the CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi did not consider all factors. He added that "this public deception" suggested incompetence and complicity.

"The movie is likely to cause social unrest and such hurried certification and continuing misrepresentation can only bring disrepute to the CBFC," Mahendra Singh wrote in his letter. Singh alleged that the CBFC chief Joshi of misrepresented facts and though two panels had been invited for a special screening, the film was "clandestinely" shown to only one.

Singh said that the statements of historical authenticity are dropped and the film is now declared to be a work of fiction, taking inspiration from Malik Mohammad Jayasi's poem 'Padmavat'. In the same letter, Singh claimed that the film was not even a correct adaptation of Jayasi's poem.

"The movie thereby misrepresents not only our culture but also this poem! It may be noted all communities had made their contribution at that time and we Rajputs need no certificate from the film or Mr Joshi, especially at the cost of misrepresenting our culture and denigrating that of others," the letter says.

Just last week, the CBFC had decided to give Bhansali's "Padmavati" a UA certificate and had even recommended the director to change the film's title to "Padmavat".