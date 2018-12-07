Mika Singh accused of sexual misconduct, arrested in Dubai

Mika Singh is simply another name of controversy. At numerous events, both his actions and words have raised eyebrows and/or led him to trouble. Looks like there's an addition to the list. The singer has been reportedly arrested from Dubai on grounds of alleged sexual misconduct. He allegedly sent unseemly texts and pictures to a 17-year-old Brazillian girl. The Dubai Police managed to arrest him from a bar in Bur Dubai at around 3 am in the morning.

As per a report on Republic TV, the police over there has confirmed Mika's arrest. The singer is presently in their custody at Abu Dhabi jail. The arrest followed after the victim decided to lodge a police complaint at the Muraqqabaat police station. Mika had flown to Dubai to attend the Masala Awards for the first time and also performed live. We hear Mika's close associates in Dubai are trying really hard to get him out on bail!

Remember the time another controversy queen Rakhi Sawant created a huge ruckus, accusing him of kissing her without her consent. How amused were we when we found Rakhi holding a press conference defending Mika after he apparently crashed into a rickshaw while driving! However, here's hoping that the truth prevails.