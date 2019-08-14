Priyanka Kaul August 14 2019, 2.38 pm August 14 2019, 2.38 pm

In the wake of the revoking of Article 370, that provided special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, recently, Pakistan had started showing the backlash in various forms. And at the time of high tensions between the two countries, Mika’s performance at a high profile party in Karachi has not gone down well with people, the video of which went viral earlier. And, now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned the controversial singer.

Naila Inayat, a famous Pakistani journalist, shared the video on her Twitter account. Watch the viral video here:

Happy that Indian singer Mika Singh performed at the mehndi of Gen Musharraf's relative recently in Karachi. God for bid if it was Nawaz Sharif's relative it would be raining ghadari k hashtag already. pic.twitter.com/IVfE5hETiz — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 10, 2019

In the video, Mika can be heard singing the song Jumme Ki Raat, which stands as one of his most popular tracks. Mika had been performing at the Sangeet of former Pakistan’s president Pervez Musharraf’s relative. Reportedly, a hefty amount of around USD 150, 000 (Rs 1.06 crore) had been levied for the performance. The ban has been put by the AICWA, a film body, barring him from having any associations with film or music contracts, as per reports by the ANI.

“ICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law. When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride,” a statement read.

Read the statement here:

Here is an Official Statement from All Indian Cine Workers Association. pic.twitter.com/7wALqDXlWx — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 13, 2019

With Pakistan already expelling the Indian High Commissioner, suspending bilateral trades, and announcing a ban on Indian films across the nation, Mika’s performance didn’t go down well with the Indian netizens at all. They were quick to condemn the singer for his act of selfishness. According to a news website, as many as a 14-member-crew was sanctioned visa to be able to perform in Pakistan.