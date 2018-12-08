Mika Singh controversy: Daler Mehndi says the accuser has been working with Mika for years

Pop singer Mika Singh was arrested in Dubai, on Thursday, after a 17-year-old Brazilian girl accused him of sexual harassment. The singer was released on the same night after the efforts of the Indian Embassy. On Friday, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to UAE, informed news agency ANI that the singer was to be produced in a Dubai court. While the public has been waiting for more updates on the case, Daler Mehndi, Mika’s brother, recently opened on the same.

Rebuffing the allegations, Daler said “I have not been able to talk to him. I also got to know about it recently. Mika had gone for a big show in Dubai. The girl in the question actually works with Mika in his group from the last 3-4 years. Her mom is always with her and I don’t think there must have been something like this. I don’t understand what has happened. I only had this information and I hope things work well for Mika. I am sure things will work in favour of him,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

For the uninitiated, Mika was accused of allegedly sending obscene photos to the minor. The Dubai Police arrested him from a bar in Bur Dubai at around 3 am in the morning.

