Mika Singh sexual assault case: The singer gets special treatment by Dubai courts?

Singer Mika Singh is controversy’s favourite child. Yet again, he has landed more serious trouble. On Thursday, the singer was arrested from Dubai on grounds of sexual harassment. Following this, he was released from detention on the same night after efforts by the Indian embassy. An update on the case states that Singh will be produced before a court on Friday. The same was confirmed by Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

“Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11:30 pm last night. He will be produced before a court today,” Suri informed ANI. However, what comes to our notice is that as per the Dubai court’s official website, courts in Dubai are shut on Fridays. So going by the report, does it indicate that they will fast-track the case may be because he is an International entity? So Singh, here, gets special treatment?

For the uninitiated, Mika was levelled with the sexual harassment charges by a 17-year-old Brazilian girl who lodged her complaint with the Dubai Police. She accused Mika of sending her obscene pics. The Dubai Police arrested him from a bar in Bur Dubai at around 3 am in the morning.

However, this isn’t the first time he is accused of assault. Earlier, in the year 2006, Rakhi Sawant accused him of forcibly kissing her in a party. Back in the year 2015, the singer was accused of slapping a doctor during his live music concert in New Delhi. Again in 2016, he was charged with a molestation case by a model in Mumbai.