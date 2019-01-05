image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mika Singh's car collection starts at a White R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom but doesn't end till a tractor

Bollywood

Mika Singh's car collection starts at a White R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom but doesn't end till a tractor

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 05 2019, 11.30 am
back
BMW Z4BollywoodCar EditioncarsEntertainmentHummer H2Mika SinghR88LSR Rolls Royce PhantomRange Rover Autobiography LimosingerSolis Tractor
nextAamir Khan believes that Balasaheb Thackeray was the biggest star of Maharashtra
ALSO READ

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Reception: Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Raveena Tandon and others arrive to bless the couple

Amid controversies, Mika Singh enjoys a 'good time' in Dubai

Mika Singh walks free from the jail after court hears allegations against him