Mika Singh's car collection starts at a White R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom but doesn't end till a tractor

There are many actors, like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, etc., who have some astonishingly luxurious cars. A lot of them love to buy new cars and add them to their collection. But, do you guys know that it isn't just Bollywood actors, but singers, too, are quite mad behind having a car collection? Today, we are going to tell you about the numerous cars that than Mika Singh owns. Mika, known for his songs like Aankh Marey, Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita, Mauja Hi Mauja, Pungi, etc., is fascinated by cars. Here's proof:

Hummer H2

The first one in the list has to be the Hummer H2. This car was originally designed for the use of the US Army, however, later variants of the Hummer were made and one of them was bought by Mika Singh. The price of the car is Rs 75 lakhs. Yes, you read it right and by the way, this is actually just one of his cars.

Range Rover Autobiography Limo

Time to show off 😉.. Bought the 1st Range Rover autobiography limo in india. The Price is Rupees 3.75 cr.. pic.twitter.com/UpIwqxSx2A — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 21, 2014

While you adore the Hummer H2, here’s the second car and it is none other than the Range Rover Autobiography Limo. The white colour car is said to have been personalised according to the requirements of Dhinka Chika singer. The cost of the car is Rs 3.75 crore. Wow, now that’s expensive!

BMW Z4

After Hummer H2 and Range Rover Autobiography Limo, let’s talk about the next car. Mika owns a black BMW Z4 which costs around Rs 70 lakh. Is he the highest paid singer in the industry? Maybe.

R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom

View this post on Instagram Good evening:) A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) on Oct 4, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Yes, Mika owns a Rolls Royce, a car that Mallika Sherawat wanted to buy but couldn’t as the brand felt that the actress doesn’t have a status to own a Rolls Royce. Mika Singh has a White R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom that he keeps on flaunting on Instagram. Can we get a ride in it, please?

Solis Tractor

View this post on Instagram Loving my new toy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗... Baby ko @sonalikatractorofficial pasand hai... A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) on Aug 31, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Last on the list we have a tractor. Yes, he has also bought a mini-tractor named Solis. He posted a picture of himself posing with the tractor showing off his Punjabi swag.

We must say that Mika paaji loves cars.