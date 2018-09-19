Mika vs Arijit: Singh can sing better than Singh

Arijit Singh's melodious voice had added another beauty to the already soulful track Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, here's Mika Singh, who thinks he can do it better. Mika, who recently appeared on Secret Side appearing on MTV beats, says he is capable of singing the song better than Arijit. What's more? He crooned a few lines of the song, saying that was a 'mix' of two of his contemporaries.

"This was a mix of Arijit and Atif Aslam. But the song is mind-blowing. Next time I will memorise the whole song and will sing better than you," he said.

Hmm...wondering how Arijit would react to this. Albeit, the two singers never had a conflict among themselves in past. After Salman Khan decided to drop Arijit's song from Sultan and a huge controversy popped up, Mika had taken Arijit's side, saying he might have done an unintentional mistake. Soon after, we heard Mika's own song was dropped as well!

On the show, Mika was quizzed about his love as well as sex life. "I'm good at both, my performance is always good, I'm a good player," he chuckled.

Okay then!