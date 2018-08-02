Milegi Milegi: Rajkummar Rao steals the limelight from Shraddha Kapoor in this Stree number

There are some people who totally soak in when they dance. The energy and the fun that they're having is much evident. When Rajkummar Rao shakes a leg, we can't help but notice how his own sense of enjoyment makes it an enjoyable affair for us as well!

That's what happens with the newly released track from Stree as well. Milegi Milegi is what they sing. We look at Rajkummar and say, Mil Gaya!

"I didn't have any apprehension to dance. I used to dance a lot while growing up, that's how I started doing my stage activities. But when I fell in love with acting, I forgot everything else. Once you're a dancer, you're always a dancer. People get happily surprised that 'oh he can dance too,' the actor had said in an earlier interview.

Of course, Shraddha impresses too. From Sun Sathiya to Humma Humma, she has flaunted her amazing dance moves. This one wasn't an exception as well.

However, the song crooned by Mika Singh has a resemblance to his earlier tracks Pungi and Gandi Baat. Correct us if we are wrong!

After Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, Rajkummar is also sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi for the third time. That's a combination we always look forward to!

Stree, the horror comedy, is slated to release on 31st August.