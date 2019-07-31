Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 2.37 pm July 31 2019, 2.37 pm

Congress MP Milind Deora on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to rubbish rumours of drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities in Karan Johar's house on Saturday. The allegations were levied against Karan Johar's guests on Twitter by Akali Dal Mla Manjinder S Sirsa who said that everyone in the party was consuming drugs. However, Milind Deora has bashed the rumours as his own wife, Pooja Shetty Deora, was present at the party and the video. The MP has also demanded an unconditional apology from the MLA.

The Punjab MLA wrote in a post that the high and mighty celebs of Bollywood were proudly showing off their drugged state. To this, Milind Deora stated that the MLA was making assumptions about people he did not know. A lot of Twitter users have sided Deora and bashed the other politician for spreading heavy allegations without any proof.

Check out the MLA's claim and Deora's response below:

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

The Bollywood A-lister party was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. The rumours flew as Vicky Kaushal was seen rubbing his nose and Ayan Mukerji hiding something. No official statement has been made by any of the stars yet. It will be interesting to see whether or not this matter will be extended more. We will also have to wait to find out if the MLA will apologise as Deora demanded.