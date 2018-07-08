Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s latest photoshoot depicts their eternal love gorgeously!

Milind Soman broke millions of hearts in April when he married his live-in partner Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Soon after their wedding, pictures of the lovely couple went viral on social media and Milind got trolled too, for the age gap. Unfazed and unaffected by the trolls, the couple set several major goals with their love story and provided inspiration to many.

Now, they have done a photoshoot for conceptual fashion photographer Victoria Krundysheva for a handbag brand. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, the couple ooze effortless charm as they can be seen relaxing in a park, posing near trains and amidst a haze of smoke.

A carefree and relaxed Ankita lying calmly on Milind in the backdrop of a park is just perfectly captured through the lens.

Waiting at the station with loads of handbags in different shapes and sizes, Milind and Ankita seem to be transported into future. That’s the thought behind this picture, at least from what we could understand and it’s beautiful.

Oh we so love the way Milind has his eyes only for Ankita who poses like a model looking straight into the camera. The chemistry is evidently there for all to see. This cute couple definitely show that love is indeed eternal.