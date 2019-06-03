Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 6.12 pm June 03 2019, 6.12 pm

No barrier is actually a barrier where true love is present. Milind Soman, when he married a 26-year-younger Ankita Konwar, received his share of virtual trolling but did not pay heed to it. In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Ankita opened up on how she came across the actor-model and fell in love.

Ankita Konwar, a former cabin crew with Air Asia was posted in Malaysia when her then-boyfriend passed away, leaving her shattered. In a few months, she was posted in Chennai. During her stay at a hotel in Chennai, she caught a glimpse of Milind, who she was a big fan of. She was off to tell him a hello but he was occupied. Little did she know, the destiny had better plans than a mere hello! At the same hotel's nightclub, Milind noticed her and they got dancing. This was followed with an exchange of numbers but Ankita's scarred past was holding her back.

"But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, "When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together," she recalled.

They tied the knot after five years of dating, in not one but three rituals! They had a traditional wedding that took place in Alibaug, a white wedding under a waterfall in Spain and the third one at a place called 'The End Of The World' in Spain itself. How lovely is that?

"He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can’t wait to live the rest of my life with him," she added.