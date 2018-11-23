Mini Mathur all set to make a comeback with Mind the Malhotras

Mini Mathur is known for hosting reality shows especially Indian Idol. She hosted the show for four seasons. But not many know that she is also a VJ, an actress and a model. She has been a part of a couple of TV shows and movies too. She was last seen on the big screen in 2013 release I, Me Aur Main in which she played John Abraham’s sister. Now, director Kabir Khan's better half is all set to make a comeback with the series Mind the Malhotras.

Mini took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. In her post, she has written that the reluctant actor in her was waiting for the best story, character, producer, platform and co-actor. The series, Mind the Malhotras, is an Indian adaptation of Israeli comedy show La Famiglia. The show is about a family who is leading a normal life but has many reasons to go for therapy.

Cyrus Sahukar has been roped in to star opposite Mini Mathur in the series. The shooting of Mind the Malhotras has begun and it is being co-directed by Ajay Bhuan and Dia Mirza's husband Sahil Sangha. The series is being produced by Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza’s Born Free Entertainment and Applause Entertainment. Well, we are yet to know whether this is going to be a web series or a TV series. Let’s wait and watch.