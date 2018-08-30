Mini Modi: Naseeruddin says FTII Chairman Anupam Kher is hardly there

For all the uninitiated, Anupam Kher is the chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He was appointed as the chairman in October 2017. But well, looks like the busy actor doesn’t have much time to fulfill his duties at FTII. Well, his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah has spoken up about the Kher’s absence from FTII.
While talking to The Quint, Shah was asked about his friend’s work at FTII, to which he replied, “Where is he? How can I comment on his work when he’s hardly ever at the FTII? I don’t think he’s been there more than twice. I go to the FTII to deliver some lectures every now and then. I am told that he’s not seen there very often. If he chooses to spend some more time at the institute, we’ll get to see the work and be able to comment on it. Till then, what can I say?”
Looks like Kher is following the footsteps of PM Narendra Modi. While Narendra Modi is the PM of India, we hardly get to see him in the country. It seems like the same is the case with Kher.
On my way to Houston to celebrate #Janamashtami with my fellow brothers and sisters from India. It is an opportunity I will never miss. The joy doubles since it is the culture and traditions Indians want to keep alive and vibrant. Looking forward to my #JanamasthamiCelebrations. Bolo Baanke Bihari Lal Ki Jai. 🙏😍
Anupam Kher too has been quite busy with his work commitments especially his Hollywood projects. We get to see him sharing a lot of videos and pictures from his trip abroad.
Beautiful Encounters In NY: I was on my morning walk capturing the general spirit of the place when I spotted a father and son sitting on a bench having a chat. The visual warmed my heart. After this what happened, watch it for yourself. Bhagwan did give me a long Indian hug. Felt great. ❤️ 🇮🇳#JoyOfBeingAnIndian #WatchItWithSound #LifeIsSoSimple #LifeIsBeautiful #BhagwanAndAshish #MovingExperiences #HugsExpressLove #Indians
I complete one month in New York. And I finally got my apartment too.... on rent. It is an interesting journey of a small town kashmiri boy from Shimla whose father was a clerk and who went to a Hindi medium school. But then I have always believed that ALL DREAMS COME TRUE. One has to just be optimistic and work hard.👍😍🤓 #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #BoyFromShimla #IndianActorInAmerica @nbcnewamsterdam #MedicalDrama #DrVijayKapoor
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on
Well, it will be interesting to see what Kher has to say about this allegations made by Shah.