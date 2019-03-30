Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 5.19 pm March 30 2019, 5.19 pm

It's the era of star-kids in Bollywood. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s two-year-old munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan to Karan Johar’s Roohi and Yash Johar, these guys always take the internet by storm. The latest entrant to the bandwagon of all these little rock stars is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Zain Kapoor. The couple make it a point to give us a sneak peek into their perfect little world. While Misha always wins us with her grace, the very little Zain is not far from becoming an internet sensation.

After sharing some back-to-back glimpses of Zain, Mira recently treated fans with a new picture of her toddler, and we must say, it has only brightened up our weekend! The picture, being one of the most adorable pictures ever shared by mommy Mira, had herself posing along with a tiny Zain. However, it was their smiles that caught our attention with Mira showing off her teeth. Zain, on the other hand, was proud of showing his toothless smile. Aww! We are gushing over this bundle of cuteness! No wonder, the lady captioned her post saying, “small wonder.” Zain indeed is!

Earlier, Mira shared a super-sweet image of siblings Misha and Zain. In the picture, Misha was wearing Zain’s t-shirt since it was a little big for him. Cuteness overload!

Shahid Kapur and wife Mira welcomed Zain on September 5, last year. However, his name was decided long before he was born and was suggested by Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem.

Dear Shahid and Mira, we hope to see more of these munchkins!