Mira Kapoor steps out sans Shahid Kapoor, in a comfy Olive outfit

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are all set to turn parents once again. The couple already has a cute daughter named Misha and now they are waiting for the arrival of their second child. Just a couple of days ago, a baby shower was planned for Mira and recently our shutterbugs captured her in the city sans Shahid Kapoor and Misha. Needless to say, the lady was glowing.

