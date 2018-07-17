Mira Kapoor steps out sans Shahid Kapoor, in a comfy Olive outfit

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are all set to turn parents once again. The couple already has a cute daughter named Misha and now they are waiting for the arrival of their second child. Just a couple of days ago, a baby shower was planned for Mira and recently our shutterbugs captured her in the city sans Shahid Kapoor and Misha. Needless to say, the lady was glowing.

The would-be mommy looked quite relaxed and had a delicate smile on her face while she was being clicked by the shutterbugs. She was sporting an olive green top with black pants, and we must say that her pregnancy fashion game is bang on. Not to forget that crazy prints tote bag which we are totally crushing on.

While there are many star wives who prefer to be away from the limelight, Mira has been the one who doesn’t shy off from being clicked. The only time she was upset with the paparazzi was when they had clicked Misha during her playtime.

Well, Shahid and Mira got married in 2015, and it was in August 2016 when they welcomed their first child Misha. It was in April this year when Shahid announced that they are expecting their second child. He had posted this good news on his social media handles with a cute picture of Misha.

The pregnancy glow surely suits Mrs. Kapoor and she certainly knows how to pair it well with her attires and moods.