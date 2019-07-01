Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 7.07 pm July 01 2019, 7.07 pm

Actor Tabu has never been the one to fit into a heroine's stereotype. From AndhaDhun to Haider, Tabu has breathed life into quite a few unique characters in Indian cinema and carved a niche out of herself in terms of her versatility. The actor, who was last seen in the very successful De De Pyaar De along with Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet Singh, stopped for a quick chat with FirstPost and reminisced about the time she worked with director Mira Nair in Namesake. Calling Mira Nair an inspiration, Tabu went on to talk about how the filmmaker's energy and drive had a major impact in her life.

"Mira is an inspiration. Her energy and drive, the quality of work that she puts up, her aesthetics that are never compromised, and to be able to- you could have all these things and all ideas- but to be able to implement, to execute and bring it all together, to bring a good team together, and take it forward and really making something relevant out of it. Her work has so much significance- the stories she wants to tell, the way she wants to tell them, the way she engages and collaborates with the people she's working with, her political views- there's so much. She is like so many things in one. I feel like it's a chance to really grow and extend your own bandwidth when you meet people like these and work with people like these. That is why I believe that Namesake has been a life changing experience for me," Tabu told FirstPost.

The Namesake is a 2006 drama directed by Mira Nair starring Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kal Penn, and Sahira Nair. The film was based on a book of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri. The story revolves around a first generation immigrant family from West Bengal to the US and the struggles in their lives. Considered to be one of the best works of Mira Nair, The Namesake received critical acclaim globally. Mira Nair has also helmed other award-winning films like The Monsoon Wedding, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love and Salaam Bombay!