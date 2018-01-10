Mira Rajput rubbishes kitchen gossip with a hint of humour

Paparazzi’s favourite couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are making headlines, again. It was Monday when a leading daily reported that Mira Rajput who relocated to Mumbai after her marriage to Shahid Kapoor had brought her own maharaj (cook/chef) from Delhi. The report further mentioned that Mira has her own entourage that she has got from Delhi which means the duo in-total have two chefs at their place. One for Mira and one for Shahid Kapoor. Mira took the time to revert to the story, albeit with her funny bone.

Not one to leave a false story unclarified, Mira took to Instagram to rubbish the rumoured gossip with a pinch of humour. She jokingly questioned the authenticity of the article speculating who may have entered her kitchen to whip up a story like that. She even jested that her current cook may have an issue with the claim.

For the unaware, Mira and Shahid are both vegetarians and are followers of Radha Saomi community. Shahid Kapoor has also been named as the 'Hottest Vegetarian' by People magazine for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Shahid and Mira are often clicked outside restaurants after they enjoy a good meal. Mira had earlier said in an interview, “Recently, I made him try a seven-course meal. I enjoy food. Actors don't have the time to sit and have a long meal. He hates what I love, and vice versa.”