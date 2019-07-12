Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 10.23 pm July 12 2019, 10.23 pm

From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan to Karan Johar’s Roohi and Yash Johar, star kids are a rage on the internet. And Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s little munchkins are no exception. The couple makes it a point to treat fans with some regular sneak peeks into their perfect little world. Recently, Mira shared a new picture of her little tot, Zain and we must say, the kid is an exact replica of papa Shahid Kapoor!

The picture, being one of the cutest pictures ever shared by Mira, has the bundle of joy looking straight into the lenses. Donning a cute white sleeveless tee and a black headband, Zain looks adorable to the t. Looks like mommy dearest was in a mood to click the best picture of his son and so the headgear, to avoid the strands of hair coming on the kid's face. Not to miss, the child's apple cheeks, we so want to go there and pull them now. *giggles* Mira's caption for the post says, "You’ve got this Mama” #babybear #zizou"

Have a look at the photo featuring Zain Kapoor shared by Mira below:

View this post on Instagram “You’ve got this Mama” 🌈 #babybear #zizou A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:42am PDT

Earlier this week, Mira even shared a picture with daughter Misha. In the picture, we see the maa-beti twinning in traditional wear. Have a look at the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Match 👯‍♀️ #tb A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:51am PDT