Mira Rajput shows off her baby bump and it is such a cute sight!

First published: June 01, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Updated: June 01, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are all set to become parents once again. Little Misha is going to be a big sister now and the excitement is at its peak. Last evening, our shutterbugs spotted Mira chilling with her friends. Wearing a cute little black jumpsuit, Mira looked so damn cute showing off her baby bump. She teamed her mini jumpsuit with a red sling bag and flats. We missed capturing Shahid though.

Here, take a look at the pictures.

Speculations over Mira’s pregnancy were high as they were spotted making frequent trips to the clinics. But it's not speculative anymore after both mum and dad took to Instagram to make the announcement of their pregnancy.

Just like how Misha has become an internet sensation already, we are sure that the soon-to-be-born too will make us fall in love with him/her.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in the year 2015 and Misha was born to them in the year 2016. Their family is growing and we simply can’t keep calm. The couple has always maintained that they want more than one kid, and here it is. The second one is on his way.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy shooting for his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

