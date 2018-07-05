Mira Rajput takes over Shahid's Instagram, converts Batti Gul Meter Chalu stills into memes

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor has been busy with the shoot of the movie. However, he got a day’s break and he spent some lovely time with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. Mira was in a mood for some mischief as she took over Shahid’s Instagram account, and posted stills of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on the Insta stories, but there’s twist here. She has converted these stills into memes. Don’t believe us, check it out here…

We must say that Mira has a great sense of humour and even the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu would have not thought that the stills of their movie could turn into a meme material. By the way, these stills of the film looks from a song. Shahid had posted a picture of him from the sets where he was wearing similar clothes.

#morningvibes be like 💡#battigulmeterchalu A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 10, 2018 at 10:27pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor is surely in a great phase right now, professionally as well as personally. The actor gave biggest hit of his career earlier this year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and has interesting projects like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Arjun Reddy Hindi remake lined up. While the former is slated to release on August 31, 2018, the release date of the latter is yet to be announced.

Talking about his personal life, the actor is all set to turn a father once again. In April this year, he had announced it with a cute post.