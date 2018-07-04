Mira Rajput’s pregnancy cravings are going through serious swings!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, fondly known as Shamira are the cool cats of Instagram. Time and again, Mira has given us a sneak peek into the starry life of her hubby, while Shahid too keeps on posting updates from his life. One from the latest pictures that had us cheering was the one where they announced baby number two! And now that Mira is pregnant for the second time, she is having all the cravings in the world, and must say, those are seriously yummy.

The star wife who recently uploaded a video of her husband Shahid speaking in Russian accent, later uploaded a story where she was craving for Pizza. And her cravings surely took a massive jump for she is now craving for what looks like a Schezwan Cheese dosa. Well, her taste buds are surely going for a mood swing.

That’s cute!

Shahid is one doting husband who has taken some time off his busy schedule so he can spend some time with Mira. He did the same when the couple was pregnant with their first kid Misha too. These are some serious husband and father goals.

Talking about Shahid and Mira’s fairytale love story, the duo tied knot on July 7, 2015. A year later in August the couple was blessed with a beautiful Misha. On April 20, this year Shahid and Mira shared a picture of their daughter and announced the arrival of their second child.