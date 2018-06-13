Mira Rajput’s pregnancy glow is visible on her face and it’s damn cute

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite a celebrity in herself. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating the fans about her whereabouts. She even shares picture of little munchkin, Misha. A while back, Shahid and Mira shared the good news of them expecting their second child in an adorable post. A cute Misha amidst the balloons, with the announcement of her becoming a ‘Big Sister’, made us go aww.

The star wife is enjoying her maternity time to the fullest. Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. She is seen wearing a black outfit, with her hair open in loose waves. We must say that the pregnancy glow is quite visible on her face. Have a look at the picture below:

Not just this, Shahid Kapoor’s wifey also seems to be splurging a lot on food, which is quite evident in another Instagran story of hers.

Mira, who's currently in her second trimester, recently took to her Instagram account and shared on her Insta stories, ‘That weird phase when your jeans don’t fit and Maternity jeans are too big.’

Speculations about Mira making her debut in Bollywood have been rife for quite some time, however, in one of the interviews, she had shared that she'd have her second baby too and then take a decision about her career. We will probably get to know about her career decision when baby number two is out and thriving.

Till then, enjoy the phase, Mira.