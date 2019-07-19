Rushabh Dhruv July 19 2019, 10.58 pm July 19 2019, 10.58 pm

Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh is breaking all records at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga film which garnered mixed reviews, thanks to its 'misogyny' and 'toxic masculinity' content, is showing no signs of dull phase at the ticket window. It's almost been a month since the movie made it to the theatres and still, it's much talked about. A remake of a hit South film titled Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has already surpassed 250 crore and is now inching towards the 300 crore target the domestic box office. Having said that, recently, Sasha's wife Mira Rajput also became part of the Kabir Singh hoopla. Why do we say so? Read on.

It so happened that Mira Rajput took to her social media account and posted a badass picture of self which sees her denim jacket looking straight into the lenses. The photo happens to be a throwback one of Mira and just like us, even fans cannot stop complimenting the lady. But among the many comments, its the one where she is constantly been called Kabir Singh's Preeti caught our attention. Seems like fans are yet not over the Kabir Singh craze. We wonder what Mira feels on this?

Have a look at the picture in question below:

View this post on Instagram t h r o w b a c k A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 18, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Here are the comments we were talking about: