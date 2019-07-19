Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh is breaking all records at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga film which garnered mixed reviews, thanks to its 'misogyny' and 'toxic masculinity' content, is showing no signs of dull phase at the ticket window. It's almost been a month since the movie made it to the theatres and still, it's much talked about. A remake of a hit South film titled Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has already surpassed 250 crore and is now inching towards the 300 crore target the domestic box office. Having said that, recently, Sasha's wife Mira Rajput also became part of the Kabir Singh hoopla. Why do we say so? Read on.
It so happened that Mira Rajput took to her social media account and posted a badass picture of self which sees her denim jacket looking straight into the lenses. The photo happens to be a throwback one of Mira and just like us, even fans cannot stop complimenting the lady. But among the many comments, its the one where she is constantly been called Kabir Singh's Preeti caught our attention. Seems like fans are yet not over the Kabir Singh craze. We wonder what Mira feels on this?
Have a look at the picture in question below:
t h r o w b a c k
Here are the comments we were talking about:
Recently, the director of Kabir Singh faced a heavy backlash owing to his statement which meant that love is equal to violent behaviour. Talking about a particular scene from the film where Kabir Singh physically assaults his girlfriend Preeti, Sandeep said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see the emotion there," the filmmaker had said in an interview with an entertainment portal.