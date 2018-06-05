Mira Rajput's TRICK to upgrade your bag wardrobe is thrifty and nifty

Gone are days when Bollywood celebrities used to have millions of bags in their closet. It is a fashion forward generation where experimentation is the key and looks like Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput is one style forward babe. While the lady does have a unique style sensibility which can be seen in her outings. But apart from the same old boring scoop of what she is wearing, we have something different for you to offer this time.

Few days back, Mira was spotted outside O’Pedro in BKC dining with her friends. For this casual outing, the soon-to-be-mommy chose a basic black jumpsuit and further styled her comfy ensemble with flats and a red bag having a Fendi studded strap. Also, this isn’t the first time we’ve spotted this Fendi bag strap on her. She added this strap with a blue bag long back.

Take away; it is absolutely amazing how a detachable strap and can be attached to any and many bags.

Learnings from Mira; that a simple OOTD is instantly glammed up by a statement handbag, and Mira's trick is worth bookmarking. Especially, if the bag is in a contrasting colour. Seriously a good way to go about it, you can buy a designer bag strap and use it in multiple ways to match your ensemble.