Mira Rajput's wish for Shahid Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary is absolutely adorbs

Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 6.42 pm July 07 2019, 6.42 pm

The stunning Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look the happiest together, owing to the kind of love they share. The couple, who got married on 7th July 2015, celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday. Needless to say, their special day is certainly incomplete without some social media love. And Mira Rajput, for the Instagram addict that she is, took to her Instagram and marked the couple's fourth wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible.

Mira shared a throwback photo from their wedding day and wished her lucky charm. In her caption, the doting wife wrote, "You make my world and me go round #happy4." The image shared by Mira featured the couple in quite a candid moment. And by the looks of it, we are assuming that it is from Mira's bidaai. While Mira could be seen sobbing, the absolutely lovable Shahid calmly consoled her. And what better occasion than this to share such a precious picture?

Have a look at the special anniversary post shared by Mira on her IG below:

View this post on Instagram You make my world and me go round 🤪❤️ #happy4 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

Well, Shahid and Mira's fairytale-like romance has always got the internet talking about it, but did you know how the duo met for the first time? In an interview to Times of India, Shahid spilt the beans on first ever encounter with Mira and her family. He said, "I remember I went to her house for the first time and I was in the Tommy [his character from Udta Punjab] zone. So, I had a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants and weird shoes on. I recall getting out of the car in this avatar at Mira's farmhouse in Delhi. Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought - 'God what is my daughter getting married to.' He barely looked at me, then whispered 'Come inside' and went away."

"She is this 20-something girl coming out of LSR College and she was like 'What?' And when I told her I am playing a character called Tommy, she said, 'That is not the name of a guy, it is the name of a dog." he added.

Meanwhile, Shahid's recent release Kabir Singh is in no mood to stop minting money at the ticket window, as the flick has crossed Rs 225 crore already.