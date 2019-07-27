In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.38 pm July 27 2019, 6.38 pm

We haven’t seen much of Mirchi Shiva since last July’s Tamizh Padam 2. Although the actor’s next is keeping him busy, he has been off the limelight for a while now. Produced by Isari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the film titled Sumo, also stars Priya Anand, VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. It is already known that RJ-turned-actor Shiva had married his long-time girlfriend Priya, in 2012. Now, some extremely good news has come out. The actor informed his fans that he has become a father to a beautiful baby boy. Needless to say, his fans are overjoyed on hearing this.

Reportedly, the couple has named their baby Agasthya. Priya had delivered the baby in a well-known hospital, in Chennai. He also informed that both his wife and his baby boy are healthy and doing well. The actor married Priya in a lavish ceremony and many bigwigs of the industry attended it too. Shiva started his career as an actor with Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 600028 and Saroja. Since then, the actor has come a long way and his latest ventures have made him incredibly famous. He is currently busy with his upcoming film Sumo, which will feature real-life sumo wrestlers. Shiva has written the story, screenplay and even dialogues for the film. Reportedly, he will play a surf instructor and Priya Anand will be seen as his love interest.