Mirza Ghalib birthday: When Google chose the bard and not the bhai

Salman Khan is the Bhai of Bollywood. His films have made more money than any other actor at the Hindi box office. They aren't always a critic's delight but they are surely very effective in entertaining the cinema crazy people of India. So when Google decided to do a doodle on December 27th, many would say that Salman Khan was the obvious choice for India. The search giant, however, had other ideas. Paid tribute to the legendary poet, Mirza Ghalib, with a doodle. Born in Agra in 1797, Mirza was a prominent figure in the latter years of the Mughal Empire. Ghalib started writing poetry at the age of 11 and though his first language was Urdu, he also spoke Persian and Turkish at his home.

In a blog post, Google noted that Ghalib’s work reflects a lingering sadness influenced by his “tumultuous and often tragic life — from being orphaned at an early age, to losing all of his seven children in their infancy, to the political upheaval that surrounded the fall of Mughal rule in India.” Ghalib struggled a lot financially and did not have a regular paying job. He was instead, much dependent on the patronage from the royalty and more affluent friends. Despite all his struggles, Ghalib soldiered on and worked with wit and intellect.

Google's early concepts for the Mirza Ghalib doodle.

For many a talk of Delhi is not possible without speaking of the late poet. A famous couplet by Ghalib belts out his love for the city:

“Ik roz apni rooh se poocha, ki dilli kya hai, to yun jawab main keh gaye, yeh duniya mano jism hai aur dilli uski jaan (I asked my soul, ‘What is Delhi?’ It replied: ‘The world is the body, Delhi its soul”)

The idea that life is a continuous struggle which can only end at death, is a recurring theme in his poetry.

“bas-ki dushvār hai har kaam kā āsāñ honā aadmī ko bhī mayassar nahīñ insāñ honā” (Tis difficult that every goal be easily complete For a man, too, to be human, is no easy feat)

Ghalib died in Delhi on February 15, 1869. His house in Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi, is known as the Ghalib ki Haveli. It has now been turned into ‘Ghalib Memorial’ and houses a permanent exhibition.